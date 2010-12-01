CLOSE
Republican Congressman Flips Out On House Floor

Outgoing Rep. Steve Buyer (R-Ind.) had a fit on the House floor Monday, when he was prohibited from speaking by a Democratic colleague acting as speaker.

When Buyer, the ranking Republican in the House Veterans Affairs Committee, asked to speak in opposition to a procedural workings of a bill, Rep. Laura Richardson (D-Calif.) shut him down.

“As a sitting member of the House, the speaker chooses not to recognize another sitting member, is that correct?” Buyer asked, according to CBS News.

“There is no one here to object. Buyer continued. “This is why the American people have thrown you out of power.”

The Indiana Rep. who has served since 1992 “then began walking around the chamber angrily, throwing down a folder and muttering that Democrats are wasting time despite the fact that there are many things to be done, including repeal of the health care reform bill,” CBS News reports.

Eventually, Richardson changed her mind and granted Buyer a minute to speak, which brought the congressman back to the lectern to ask, “was treating another member with dignity so hard, madam speaker? I don’t believe it was.”

Read entire article at HuffingtonPost.com

