Groove Theory Reunites For New Album

Fifteen long years after they took radio by storm with singles like “Tell Me,” “Keep Tryin’,” and “Baby Luv,” Amel Larrieux and Bryce Wilson are back together as Groove Theory.

In an interview with SoulSummer.com, group manager Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond, who also manages The Game, said that the duo were back together and that fans should expect to hear new music from them by April!

“They haven’t worked together in so long, and like most groups that break up, they’ve come into their own, so it’s almost like sharing that spotlight again, but it’s coming along. I’m excited,” Rosemond said.

In the time since they split up, Larrieux has released several albums on her own including 1999’s Infinite Possibilities which spawned the hit single “Get Up.” Wilson, who originally worked with the hip-hop/electro outfit Mantronix, continued production work. His credits include Toni Braxton (”You’re Makin’ Me High”) as well as tracks for Mary J Blige, Amerie, and Beyoncé. He also is a co-founder of Czar Entertainment with Rosemond. Wilson also dabbled in acting, appearing in films like Trois and Beauty Shop.

via:theurbandaily

