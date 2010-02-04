Not Everything Is Golden With Jill Scott As Her Label Plans To Sue

Via: BVBUZZ.com

R&B singer Jill Scott is being sued by her longtime record label, Hidden Beach Records. In the suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Hidden Beach accuses 37-year-old neo soul star of abandoning her six-album contract and conceivably owing them millions of dollars in damages. “Hidden Beach is shocked by her decision not only because Scott has apparently chosen to leave the Hidden Beach family, but also because Scott is contractually required to deliver three more albums to Hidden Beach,” the complaint reads. The Grammy-winning singer signed to Hidden Beach Records by the label’s founder Steve McKeever more than 10 years ago.

