Dad Kills Son, Himself After Posting Letter on Facebook

Via: KTLA.com

A man who authorities say killed his 9-month-old son and himself in San Bernardino County reportedly had details about his murder-suicide plans posted on facebook.Sheriff’s officials say 25-year-old Stephen Garcia of Pinon Hills was on a court-ordered visit with his son Wyatt Sunday when he drove to a dirt road in Twin Peaks, killed the boy and committed suicide.

The Victorville Daily Press is reporting that Garcia left a chilling Facebook letter, saying he did it out of love in an attempt to save his son from a difficult life.

“I led everyone on my side of the family to believe I wouldn’t of done this because I did not want them to know…” the letter reads.

“I had been thinking about doing this for months.”

Garcia also claimed he carried out his plan in order to punish the baby’s mother, Katie Tagle, for refusing to come back to him, the Daily Press reported.

