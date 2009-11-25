Opening November 25 and 27, 2009

<a href="http://themovietalkonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/10/me-and-orson-welles.jpg%22%3e%3cimg">http://themovietalkonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/10/Me-and-Orson-Welles.jpg”><img src=”http://themovietalkonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/10/Me-and-Orson-Welles-202×300.jpg” alt=”Me and Orson Welles” width=”202″ height=”300″ /></a>

This is the first time that we’ll really get to see if Zac Efron can act! He’ll finally be in a movie where he doesn’t have to sing, dance or play basketball. Well, I hope not!

http://ahref=

<a href="http://themovietalkonline.com/?p=691">read">http://themovietalkonline.com/?p=691″>Read more</a>

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: