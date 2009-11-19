CLOSE
Children suspended for fast food lunch

Officials at a Rockingham County middle school suspended two students after their parents brought them fast food for lunch.

“They can’t tell you what to bring your kid as long as it was in a brown paper bag,” said Charles Finney, father of one of the suspended students.

Finney said he brought his daughter a hamburger in a plain brown bag. She was suspended for three days.

The Reidsville school said the act violated the policy that prohibits outside food because the food competes with child nutrition standards.

The school eventually wiped the student’s record clean so it will not reflect her suspension.

It is not clear what the outcome was with the second student who was suspended.

