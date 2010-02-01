GRAMMYS: “And The Winners Are…”

Album of the Year: Fearless, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year: “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon

Song of the Year: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Beyoncé

New Artist: Zac Brown Band

POP

Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals:

The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”

Pop Vocal Album: The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas

Female Pop Vocal Performance: Beyoncé, “Halo”

Male Pop Vocal Performance: Jason Mraz, “Make It Mine”

Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square

Garden, Michael Bublé

Pop Collaboration With Vocals: Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat, “Lucky”

Pop Instrumental Performance: Bela Fleck, “Throw Down Your Heart”

Pop Instrumental Album: Potato Hole, Booker T. Jones

R&B

Female R&B Vocal Performance:

Beyoncé, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

Male R&B Vocal Performance: Maxwell, “Pretty Wings”

R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals:

Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, “Blame It”

Traditional R&B Vocal Performance: Beyoncé, “At Last”

R&B Song: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Beyoncé

R&B Album: Blacksummers’ Night, Maxwell

Contemporary R&B Album: I Am…Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé

RAP

Rap/Sung Collaboration:

“Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

Rap Performance by a Duo or Group:

“Crack a Bottle,” Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent

Rap Song: “Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

Rap Album: Relapse, Eminem

Rap Solo Performance: Jay-Z, “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)”

Urban/Alternative Performance: India.Arie and Dobet Gnahoré, “Pearls”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: