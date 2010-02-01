GRAMMYS: “And The Winners Are…”

Album of the Year: Fearless, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year: “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon
Song of the Year: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Beyoncé
New Artist: Zac Brown Band
POP
Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals:
The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”
Pop Vocal Album: The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas
Female Pop Vocal Performance: Beyoncé, “Halo”
Male Pop Vocal Performance: Jason Mraz, “Make It Mine”
Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square
Garden, Michael Bublé
Pop Collaboration With Vocals: Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat, “Lucky”
Pop Instrumental Performance: Bela Fleck, “Throw Down Your Heart”
Pop Instrumental Album: Potato Hole, Booker T. Jones
R&B
Female R&B Vocal Performance:
Beyoncé, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”
Male R&B Vocal Performance: Maxwell, “Pretty Wings”
R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals:
Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, “Blame It”
Traditional R&B Vocal Performance: Beyoncé, “At Last”
R&B Song: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Beyoncé
R&B Album: Blacksummers’ Night, Maxwell
Contemporary R&B Album: I Am…Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé
RAP
Rap/Sung Collaboration:
“Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West
Rap Performance by a Duo or Group:
“Crack a Bottle,” Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent
Rap Song: “Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West
Rap Album: Relapse, Eminem
Rap Solo Performance: Jay-Z, “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)”
Urban/Alternative Performance: India.Arie and Dobet Gnahoré, “Pearls”