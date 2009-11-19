CLOSE
Teacher allegedly tied up students

The families of some Catawba County elementary school students are upset with a substitute teacher who they say tied up their children.

A letter went home to parents of students at Southwest Elementary in Hickory, but it did not describe the actual incident. The letter did explain that the woman’s actions were not acceptable.

The parents of four children said the teacher bound the children because they were being too loud. She also allegedly told the students the same thing was going to happen to them when they go to jail.

The teacher no longer works with the district.

