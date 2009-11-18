RHOA Is Looking For A New Housewife

We’re hearing that the folks over at Bravo are looking to bring in a new character for the ATL housewives, who doesn’t mind getting a little gritty. According to freddyo.com, ever since NeNe decided to not give them ghetto, they have been on the prowl for a new housewife to add more drama to the cast.

HB recently told you you that one of the wives will not be returning and that we think it may be Sheree…well that may be confirmed shortly.

via:Hellobeautiful

