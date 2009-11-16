Police find body of missing 5-year-old

Via: www.WRAL.com

The body of missing 5-year-old Shaniya Nicole Davis was recovered Monday afternoon, Fayetteville Police Chief Tom Bergamine said.

The child was first reported missing from her home, at 1116-A Sleepy Hollow Drive, by her mother last Tuesday morning. On Friday, Mario Andrette McNeill, 29, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, and late Saturday, her mother, Antoinette Nicole Davis, 25, was arrested on accusations that she prostituted her daughter.

