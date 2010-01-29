Deputies Called to John Edwards Home in 2008

Via: wral.com

Although they separated Wednesday, the marriage of John and Elizabeth Edwards had been rocky for some time, according to public records obtained Thursday by WRAL News.

Orange County deputies were dispatched to the couple’s home outside Chapel Hill in October 2008, according to call records of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Edwards told a dispatcher that her husband stole her wallet. She said John Edwards was not being violent but said that he didn’t live in the house and was leaving with her wallet and credit cards.

Two units were dispatched to the home and spent about 45 minutes there, according to records.

