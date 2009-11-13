Non-profit group helps people with autism communicate through song

Via: www.wral.com

Durham, N.C. — Students with autism have special challenges. They have trouble communicating, difficulty expressing their emotions and interacting with each other and their teachers.

At Durham’s School for the Performing Arts, autistic students work with Laura MacCallum and Yasmine White, with the non-profit group Voices Together, use music to help these students overcome those hurdles.

“The structure of the songs really help to cue their brains and they’re able to output information a lot easier,” MacCallum said. “Also, being in that experience and feeling successful increases their motivation to work on their communication skills.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: