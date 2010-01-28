CLOSE
VIDEO: “Still Bill”

After a long absence from the public eye, legendary soul singer/songwriter Bill Withers broke his silence for a team of filmmakers.

The feature length documentary Still Bill chronicles the current life of the man who wrote such soul classics as “Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Grandma’s Hands,” and “Use Me” and abandoned his career in the mid-80s to escape a music business that became more about business and less about music.

The stunning documentary shows Withers as he returns to his hometown of Slab Fork, West Virginia, works with his daughter as she records her own music, and even shows Withers doing something many of thought he had stopped doing years ago, recording his own new music.

Still Bill is currently making the rounds at independent theaters across the country.

Visit StillBillTheMovie.com to find a showing in your area!

See the trailer!

