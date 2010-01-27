CLOSE
Local
Home

Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Go On Sale Sunday

0 reads
Leave a comment

North Carolina will begin selling tickets to the Mega-Millions multi-state lottery game next Sunday, officials said Tuesday.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights, so the first drawing available to North Carolina players will be next Tuesday, officials said.

The consortium behind Mega Millions and the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the multi-state Powerball lottery, agreed last fall to cross-sell tickets for both games. The groups see the deal as a way to boost lottery revenues for states.

Powerball, which has been sold in North Carolina since 2006, has been available in 32 states, while 12 states participated in Mega Millions.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $12 million and continue to grow until won. Mega Millions holds the record for the largest annuity-based prize ever awarded – $390 million in March 2007. The largest Powerball jackpot was $365 million, hit in February 2006.

North Carolina has had two Powerball jackpot winners. Jackie Alston of Halifax won $74.5 million in November 2006, and Jeff Wilson of Kings Mountain won $88.1 million last June 20.

The North Carolina Education Lottery will continue to sell tickets for Powerball drawings on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close