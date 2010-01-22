CLOSE
VIDEO: Tyrese Pays Tribute To Teddy Pendergrass

Tyrese made an appearance on “Lopez Tonight” where he paid tribute to the late Teddy Pendergrass.

Tyrese said he had the opportunity to get to know Teddy very well before he passed because he would visit him in Philly for weeks at a time for research. He hopes to bring Teddy to life in a new biopic that is currently in the works:

“This is the role of a lifetime for me! He’s one of the original Raspy R&B singers out there and he had a real passion for life.I know he’s watching down. Teddy aka Pops I will honor you and do right by you.. RIH “Rest In Heaven”.. “

via:hellobeautiful

