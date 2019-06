Via TheUrbanDaily.com

Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie are putting together a re-recording of the 1985 charity single, “We Are The World.” Plans for the 25th anniversary re-recording were already underway when earthquakes devastated Haiti on January 12th.

Richie and Jones are planning the massive recording session, already slated to include Usher, Natalie Cole, and John Legend, on February 1st, the day after the Grammy Awards.

Read more.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: