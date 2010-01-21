DPS Searches For New Superintendent

Time is running out for parents to weigh in on a new superintendent for Durham Public Schools.

Parents have until 5 p.m. today, January 21, to fill out a survey on what leadership qualities they think the next superintendent should posses.

Former superintendent, Dr. Carl Harris, left back in December to become Deputy Assistant Secretary with the U.S. Department of Education.

He had been with DPS since 2006.

The system’s Chief Operating Officer, Hank Hurd is serving as the Interim Superintendent.

You can take the DPS superintendent survey by clicking here.

