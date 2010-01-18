Construction Continues on MLK Memorial

Via: AJC.com

The 20-month construction clock began ticking for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial in Washington late last month.

Those running the nonprofit in charge of raising money and building the newest addition to the National Mall plan to open the four-acre site in late summer or early fall next year. It sits between the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials on the Tidal Basin.

“This is the culmination of 30 years of work and the family is very, very excited about it,” said Isaac Farris, King’s nephew and president and CEO of Atlanta’s King Center.

It may seem like a long time, and it has been nearly 41 years since King’s assassination, but the monument actually came together quickly compared to others, Farris said.

