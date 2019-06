The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says the Rev. William J. Barber II is participating in an events to commemorate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Baber is is expected to give the keynote address at the 30th Annual MLK Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Durham on Monday.

The event is free and open to the public. Gov. Beverly Perdue is also scheduled to attend.

