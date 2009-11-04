H1N1 Vaccination Clinic-Durham

What:

H1N1 Vaccination Clinic for children ages six months to 35 months old

Who:

Durham County Health Department

When:

Wednesday, November 4, 2009

1 p.m.

Where:

Durham County Health Department

414 East Main Street

Durham, NC 27701

Fast Facts:

Durham County Health Department has received a shipment of the Thimerosal free H1N1 injectable vaccine. Tomorrow, the vaccine will be available to children ages six months old to 35 months old while supplies last.

More H1N1 vaccines are expected to arrive this week.

All children that receive the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent of legal guardian.

The H1N1 vaccine, considered the best protection from H1N1 flu, is free of charge.

For more information about Thursday’s H1N1Vaccination Clinic, contact the Durham County H1N1 Vaccine Information Line at 919-560-7882. For additional information about the H1N1 vaccine and other clinics in the Durham area, visit the Durham County Health Department website.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: