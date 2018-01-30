Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals Black excellence descended on Los Angeles for the premiere of ‘Black Panther.’ Everyone showed up in their diaspora finest to pay homage to the film. Take a look at some of the best red carpet moments.

2. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Actress Angela Bassett arrves for the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ held at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,smiling,actress,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,angela bassett,the dolby theatre,black panther – 2017 film

3. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Actor Daniel Kaluuya arrves for the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ held at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,actor,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,the dolby theatre,black panther – 2017 film,daniel kaluuya

4. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,meagan good,devon franklin,black panther – 2017 film

5. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown and son Andrew Brown attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,males,hollywood – california,son,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,sterling k. brown – actor,black panther – 2017 film,ryan michelle bathe

6. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Lupita Nyong’o attends the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,lupita nyong’o,black panther – 2017 film

7. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Mellody Hobson and George Lucas attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,george lucas,mellody hobson,disney,black panther – 2017 film

8. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Danai Gurira attends the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,danai gurira,black panther – 2017 film

9. Black Panther premiere Black Panther premiere black panther premiere

10. Black Panther premiere Black Panther premiere black panther premiere

11. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Iva Colter and Mike Colter attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,black panther – 2017 film,mike colter

12. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Chadwick Boseman attends the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,chadwick boseman,black panther – 2017 film

13. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Lupita Nyong’o attends the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,lupita nyong’o,black panther – 2017 film

14. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Michael B Jordan attends the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,michael b. jordan – actor,black panther – 2017 film

15. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Yara Shahidi attends the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,film industry,awe,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,yara shahidi,black panther – 2017 film