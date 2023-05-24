Simply The Best: The Hits of Tina Turner (1939-2023)

The world is reflecting on the legacy of the irreplaceable Tina Turner.
The undisputed “Queen of Rock & Roll” died Wednesday at her home in Switzerland, following a long illness, at the age of 83. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her representatives said in a statement to the Daily Mail.
In a career spanning 5 decades, Turner has cemented her legacy as one of the pillars of Rock music. From her days in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue to her reemergence as a solo act, she has held her own with some of the greats like Cher, The Rolling Stones, and more. Releasing 9 solo albums and receiving dozens of accolades (including 12 Grammys and a double-induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame), Tina Turner was simply the best (pun intended) at what she did, and these hits prove it!