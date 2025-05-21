The Top 10 SiR Collaborations You Need to Hear

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

1. “Hair Down” ft. Kendrick Lamar Album: Chasing Summer (2019)

A hypnotic, bass-driven groove with a subtle flex. SiR’s velvet tone glides over the beat while Kendrick delivers one of his most lowkey but potent verses. This is West Coast soul at its finest.

2. SiR – John Redcorn Single (2020)

A powerful reimagining of an already emotive track. SiR’s tribute to heartbreak gains even more depth with poetic contributions from his brother D Smoke, the ever-introspective Boogie, and the legendary Jill Scott.

3. “Something Foreign” ft. ScHoolboy Q Album: November (2018)

Cool, jazzy, and mature — this is what sipping red wine in silk sounds like. ScHoolboy Q’s laid-back verse contrasts SiR’s smooth melodies for

4. “New Sky” ft. Kadhja Bonet Album: Chasing Summer (2019)

This track is dreamy and celestial, with SiR and Kadhja floating across a sonic sky. Her ethereal vocals complement his grounded delivery, creating an experience that feels spiritual and healing.

5. “Rapper Weed” ft. Boogie Album: Chasing Summer (2019)

A mellow vibe full of nostalgia and temptation, this song finds SiR at his most chill and Boogie in a vulnerable groove. It feels like a late-night smoke session with emotions creeping in.

6. SiR – D'Evils (Official Music Video) Unofficial Remix

Anderson .Paak blesses this already smooth track with his raspy charm and funky bounce. It’s two West Coast heavyweights vibing over a soulfully sampled beat that never gets old.

7. You Can’t Save Me” ft. Sabrina Claudio (Live Duet) Live Performance / Fan Favorite

Though unofficially released, their live version of “You Can’t Save Me” became a fan-favorite — sultry, tragic, and vocally rich. The blend of their tones makes this a performance to revisit over and over.

8. Alicia Keys feat. SiR – Three Hour Drive | A COLORS SHOW New York City legend ‪@AliciaKeys‬ graces the COLORS stage with an exclusive rendition of ‘Three Hour Drive’ featuring SiR; which is taken from her newly released self-titled album ‘Alicia’.

9. Lance Skiiwalker – Peso ft. SiR Lance Skiiiwalker ft. SiR “Peso” Directed/Created by: Matthew Freiheit Produced by: FRGN-SPCMN Additional Production: Amaire Johnson Flute/Saxophone: Henry Solomon