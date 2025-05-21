The Top 10 SiR Collaborations You Need to Hear
The Top 10 SiR Collaborations You Need to HearIn an era where R&B continues to evolve and blur genres, SiR has carved out a lane that’s uniquely his own. Hailing from Inglewood, California, and signed to the iconic Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), SiR blends classic soul sensibilities with modern production and deeply personal storytelling. His voice is velvet but grounded, tender but never soft — a reminder that R&B can still be emotional without losing its edge. Whether he’s singing about love, loss, or growth, SiR has a way of making you feel like he’s having a one-on-one conversation with your heart. What truly sets SiR apart, however, is his collaborative spirit. He doesn’t just work with artists — he builds moments with them. Whether it’s teaming up with hip-hop giants like Kendrick Lamar or trading bars with introspective lyricists like D Smoke, SiR has consistently shown that he knows how to complement, elevate, and merge with any artist he’s paired with. His collaborations aren’t just features — they’re seamless integrations of sound, emotion, and perspective. From soulful duets to West Coast anthems, SiR’s catalog is full of hidden gems and genre-bending collabs that highlight his versatility and musical ear. These moments showcase not just his technical skill, but his ability to connect — across sounds, styles, and stories. If you’re just diving into SiR’s work or looking to revisit the brilliance of his partnerships, this list is a curated journey through his top 10 collaborations that capture the magic when SiR steps into the booth with someone else. RELATED: SIR THE STEP INTO THE LIGHT: TOUR SETLIST
1. “Hair Down” ft. Kendrick Lamar
Album: Chasing Summer (2019)
A hypnotic, bass-driven groove with a subtle flex. SiR’s velvet tone glides over the beat while Kendrick delivers one of his most lowkey but potent verses. This is West Coast soul at its finest.
2. SiR – John Redcorn
Single (2020)
A powerful reimagining of an already emotive track. SiR’s tribute to heartbreak gains even more depth with poetic contributions from his brother D Smoke, the ever-introspective Boogie, and the legendary Jill Scott.
3. “Something Foreign” ft. ScHoolboy Q
Album: November (2018)
Cool, jazzy, and mature — this is what sipping red wine in silk sounds like. ScHoolboy Q’s laid-back verse contrasts SiR’s smooth melodies for
4. “New Sky” ft. Kadhja Bonet
Album: Chasing Summer (2019)
This track is dreamy and celestial, with SiR and Kadhja floating across a sonic sky. Her ethereal vocals complement his grounded delivery, creating an experience that feels spiritual and healing.
5. “Rapper Weed” ft. Boogie
Album: Chasing Summer (2019)
A mellow vibe full of nostalgia and temptation, this song finds SiR at his most chill and Boogie in a vulnerable groove. It feels like a late-night smoke session with emotions creeping in.
6. SiR – D'Evils (Official Music Video)
Unofficial Remix
Anderson .Paak blesses this already smooth track with his raspy charm and funky bounce. It’s two West Coast heavyweights vibing over a soulfully sampled beat that never gets old.
7. You Can’t Save Me” ft. Sabrina Claudio (Live Duet)
Live Performance / Fan Favorite
Though unofficially released, their live version of “You Can’t Save Me” became a fan-favorite — sultry, tragic, and vocally rich. The blend of their tones makes this a performance to revisit over and over.
8. Alicia Keys feat. SiR – Three Hour Drive | A COLORS SHOW
New York City legend @AliciaKeys graces the COLORS stage with an exclusive rendition of ‘Three Hour Drive’ featuring SiR; which is taken from her newly released self-titled album ‘Alicia’.
9. Lance Skiiwalker – Peso ft. SiR
Lance Skiiiwalker ft. SiR “Peso” Directed/Created by: Matthew Freiheit Produced by: FRGN-SPCMN Additional Production: Amaire Johnson Flute/Saxophone: Henry Solomon
10. SiR – Mood (Official Video) ft. Zacari
SiR – Chasing Summer out now!: https://smarturl.it/ChasingSummer Production Company: TDE Films X AJR Films Directed by Mez for Heirs Executive Producer: Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith Producers Roberto “retOne” Reyes, Edgar Moreno, & Angel J Rosa DP David Bolen
