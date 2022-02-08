R. Kelly Trends After Joe Rogan Supporters Blast Black Liberals For Not Demanding His Music Be Removed From Spotify

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Unless you’ve been living under a socially-conscious-free rock, the debate calling for Spotify to remove its popular podcaster Joe Rogan has been all that anyone can talk about.

While music legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell originally jumpstarted the movement by blasting The Joe Rogan Experience host for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, R&B icon India.Arie went a step further and brought up his decade of using the N-Word and even at one point referring to a Black neighborhood as “The Planet Of The Apes.”

Following the “Brown Skin” singer’s brave public shaming of Rogan, the Black community collectively banded together to cancel Joe Rogan and call out Spotify for not taking immediate action to remove him from its platform. The situation only intensified when the company’s CEO, Daniel Ek, went public to confirm that Spotify would not be “silencing” its $100 million investment, although adding in his staff memo that Spotify will be making “an incremental investment of $100 million for the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups.”

If that sounded like Spotify putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound, you’re definitely not alone in your frame of thinking.

Surprisingly — well, probably not depending on how well-versed you are in America’s long history of racial tension — Rogan found himself being defending by not only the Spotify CEO but also a sizable amount of supports on social media. A handful of users, many of them white, called out Black liberals specifically for not forgiving Rogan’s public apology yet staying silent about the fact that infamous R&B-king-turned-sexual-predator R. Kelly still has all his music on Spotify.

While most would agree that his music should definitely be removed from all music platforms (see: #MuteRKelly ), bringing up R. Kelly to defend Joe Rogan is a double-negative that simply just ain’t it.

Take a look below at the social media war currently going on via Twitter regarding Joe Rogan, R. Kelly, Spotify and the overall ethics of race when it comes to

cancel culture:

