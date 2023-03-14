Celebrate Pi Day With The Best Pizza Pies in Raleigh!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Today, March 14, is National Pi Day!

For those of you who are unaware, “Pi Day” started out as a day for mathematicians. Pi (or Π) is the constant value that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14 (and a bunch of infinite numbers after that). 3/14 is also the birthday of world-renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

In recent years, however, the “holiday” made its way into the mainstream, allowing non-mathematical folk to celebrate all things Pi… including our favorite pi(e), PIZZA!

So, in honor of National Pi Day, take a look at the top ten pizzerias in the Raleigh area, according to Yelp.