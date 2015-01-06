gabrielle union , Kandi Burruss , Lance Gross
Home

Our Favorite Celebrity Selfies Via Social Media

Posted January 6, 2015

Leave a comment

Our Favorite Celebrity Selfies Via Social Media was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Serge Ibaka and Keri Hilson

Serge Ibaka and Keri Hilson

2. Diddy

Diddy

3. Tank and Zena Foster

Tank and Zena Foster

4. Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons

5. Amber Rose

Amber Rose

6. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

7. Apryl Jones

Apryl Jones

8. Tamar Braxton and son Logan

Tamar Braxton and son Logan

9. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

10. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss

11. Colin Powell’s throwback selfie

Colin Powell’s throwback selfie

12. Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams

13. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

14. Lance Gross

Lance Gross

15. Ashanti and mom

Ashanti and mom

16. Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan

17. Mariah Carey and friend

Mariah Carey and friend

18. Tom Joyner with Katt Williams

Tom Joyner with Katt Williams

19. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

20. rRhanna

rRhanna

21. KeKe Wyatt

KeKe Wyatt

22. Cassie

Cassie

23. Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn aka Olivia and Fitz

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn aka Olivia and Fitz

24. Lil’Mo

Lil’Mo
Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 1 day ago
02.08.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 4 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close