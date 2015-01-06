Our Favorite Celebrity Selfies Via Social Media was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Serge Ibaka and Keri Hilson
2. Diddy
3. Tank and Zena Foster
4. Angela Simmons
5. Amber Rose
6. Kim Kardashian
7. Apryl Jones
8. Tamar Braxton and son Logan
9. Gabrielle Union
10. Kandi Burruss
11. Colin Powell’s throwback selfie
12. Porsha Williams
13. Lenny Kravitz
14. Lance Gross
15. Ashanti and mom
16. Sanaa Lathan
17. Mariah Carey and friend
18. Tom Joyner with Katt Williams
19. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
20. rRhanna
21. KeKe Wyatt
22. Cassie
23. Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn aka Olivia and Fitz
24. Lil’Mo
comments – add yours