Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Olandria From Love Island's Sexiest Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: Olandria From Love Island’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Published on May 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
Source: Rodin Eckenroth/GA / Getty

Every summer, your social media feeds are clogged with random names and couples, which can only mean one thing: Love Island is in full swing.

Now in season seven, viewers quickly draw lines in the sand and decide who they’re going to despise and who they’re going to ride for. And among this season’s favorites is Olandria Carthen, who became a mainstay in the villa after premiering in the first episode.

The 27-year-old is from Decatur, Alabama, which is where she got her nickname, Bama Barbie. She stayed local for college, attending HBCU Tuskegee University.

“As for her career, Olandria works in the elevator and escalator industry. According to her LinkedIn, which has since been taken down, she was a sales associate at Otis Elevator Co. in Houston, Texas, before joining Love Island USA,” writes Marie Claire.

Upon entering the villa, she quickly connected with 24-year-old model Tyler Williams from Oklahoma, and their bond deepened when she was introduced to Jalen Brown as a potential distraction. Eventually, she gets sent to Casa Amor and later emerges with a new match, Nic Vansteenberghe.

As the men in the villa vie for her attention, she’s also become a fan favorite on social media, as evident by the 730,000 followers she now has on Instagram and the millions of views she has on TikTok.

Take a look at some of her hottest Instgram moments below.

1.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ALxV0AP8G

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCXFrKUpRFc

12.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBmspkmJg6T

13.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-f0l72ATcI

14.

15.

16.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7r9M8NJZoy

17.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz7AIWfJjre

18.

19.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CszehhsgKGW

20.

CASSIUS Gems: Olandria From Love Island’s Sexiest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
11 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

OnlyFans Models Go Viral For Cheering On San Antonio Spurs, Thirsty Creeps Pop Out

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Viral Fight Breaks Out During A Virginia High School Graduation

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Playlist: Songs For When You’re Ready To Tell Her How You Feel

Comments
22 Items
Football  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Jaxson Dart Speaks With Teammates Following Donald Trump Intro, Social Media Still Reacting

Comments
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Television  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot Sets Familiar Premiere Date

Comments
Man holding handgun pistol
Local  |  Karen Clark

Durham Hosting Gun Lock Giveaway

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Terry Rozier Accused Of Taking $100K Bribe To Leave NBA Game Early

Comments
3 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

25 Graduation Gift Ideas For Black Women That Go Beyond The Cap & Gown

Comments
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Coco Gauff’s Most Elite Moments

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Coco Gauff Shrugs Off Car Accident & Wardrobe Malfunction To Dominate French Open

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close