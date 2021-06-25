HomeEntertainment News

#RIP To The King Of Pop: 13 Michael Jackson Songs That Will Put You In A Good Mood!

Posted 4 hours ago

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Hailing from Gary, Indiana, the King of Pop made his way into our hearts as the lead singer of The Jackson 5 in 1964 at only five years old. Michael Jackson would grow up to leave a legacy far beyond his years with not only unforgettable hits but also his movie role in The Wiz that is embedded in history.

June 25, 2020, marks the 11-year anniversary of his untimely death and the world has not forgotten about his contributions to pop culture. His undeniable talent and charismatic character will forever be lived on as one of the greatest icons of this era.

To remember the time, here are 13 MJ classic hits that are guaranteed to put you in a good mood!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#RIP To The King Of Pop: 13 Michael Jackson Songs That Will Put You In A Good Mood!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. P.Y.T

2. Butterflies

3. Rock With You

4. Off The Wall

5. I Can’t Help It

6. Remember The Times

7. You Rock My World

8. Human Nature

9. Love Never Felt So Good

10. Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)

11. The Way You Make Me Feel

12. Blame It On the Boogie

13. Lady In My Life

Latest
13 items
#RIP To The King Of Pop: 13 Michael…
 4 hours ago
06.25.21
8 items
Cheeks Of The Week! Megan Thee Stallion Teases…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
14 items
These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The…
 3 days ago
06.24.21
Chris Brown, Once Again, Accused Of Assaulting Woman…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
10 items
10 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Soft And…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
20 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 3 days ago
06.22.21
SMH: ‘Juneteenth’ Video Shows People Twerking On Ambulance…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-St. Louis Police Officer…
 4 days ago
06.22.21
Close