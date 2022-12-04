LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Well, it looks like Coach Prime is taking his talents up north.

This weekend, the world of College Football was buzzing with the news that Deion Sanders accepted a coaching job at the University of Colorado, leaving his headline-making gig at Jackson State University after three years.

ESPN reports that Coach Prime broke the news to his JSU players shortly after nabbing the SWAC Championship in a 43-24 blowout against Southern. He will finish out the season with Jackson State, competing against North Carolina Central for the Celebration Bowl on December 17.

This decision, understandably, received mixed reactions. While some on social media applaud the NFL Hall of Famer for creating another opportunity for Black coaches to get ahead in the sport, others see the departure of Sanders (and a few of his recruits, including his son, QB Shedeur Sanders) as a betrayal of sorts, yet another example of struggling HBCUs being passed up in favor of more lucrative offers from PWIs.

We’ll let you be the judge. Check out some of the reactions below.

Guess He Ain’t SWAC: Twitter Reacts to Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State for Colorado was originally published on hiphopnc.com