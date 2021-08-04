HomeEntertainment News

Governor Andrew Cuomo “Sexually Harassed Multiple Women” Per NY Attorney General Investigation

Posted 8 hours ago

Governor Andrew Cuomo holds press briefing and makes...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty


New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stands accused of being a serial sexual harasser. The New York Attorney General’s investigation into Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed current and former state employees, amongst other misconduct and abuse of power.

New York Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement on Tuesday (August 3).

Reports Buzzfeed News:

Investigators spoke to 179 individuals — complainants, state troopers, employees, and others who interacted with the governor. They reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence, including texts, pictures, documents and audio recordings. The findings and the investigative report were made public Tuesday.

The investigation, James said, “has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government.”

Cuomo was reportedly interviewed for 11 hours by investigators with the attorney general’s office in July, and investigators have spoken with at least some of the women who accused him of sexual harassment.

The ish done hit the fan.

During a press conference, James said the work of the office of the AG is done, so it’s unclear what the next steps will be.

The report finds that the Governor violated State and Federal laws.

Cuomo immediately became the no. 1 trending topic as soon as news of the report broke, and he’s getting fried. Also, don’t fall for the Right Wing zealots who will try to weaponize Cuomo’s ill behavior as a reflection of Democrats as a whole.

Governor Andrew Cuomo “Sexually Harassed Multiple Women” Per NY Attorney General Investigation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

