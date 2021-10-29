Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union has managed to make it to her 49th year on earth in her 20-year-old face and body. The ageless beauty is currently living some of the best years of her life. After enduring years of fertility issues, Gabrielle gave birth via a surrogate in November of 2018. Since then, her life has been a whirlwind as she juggles motherhood , her career, and being a wife to Dwayne Wade.

Today, the actress turns 49-years-old and we’re celebrating her in the best way: by looking back at all the time she gave us hair envy. From her recent big chop, to her natural locs, to her long braids and everything in between, we love every style she rocks! In honor of the actresses’ special day, let’s look back at five times Gabrielle Union gave us hair envy!

