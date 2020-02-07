CLOSE
HomeBlack History Month

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Posted 17 hours ago

Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


The Fraternity of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. was founded on January 5, 1911 on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington by Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin, and John Milton Lee.

The Fraternity has over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Motto: “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Diamond

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Penny Hardaway

Penny Hardaway

2. Stan Lathan

Stan Lathan

3. Marc Lamont Hill

Marc Lamont Hill

4. Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

5. John Singleton

John Singleton

6. Cedric The Entertainer

Cedric The Entertainer

7. Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan

8. Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp
Latest
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
20 items
Listen, Travis Kelce Can Wrap Us Up In…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Report: New Footage Shows Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Hitting…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Colin Kaepernick Knows His Rights And Wants Everyone…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Johnny Mathis Concert NC Symphony
Johnny Mathis Register To Win
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close