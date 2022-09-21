Do You Remember? Celebrate #EarthWindAndFire Day With These Classics

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Do you remember, the 21st night of September…

September 21st seems like a regular day. Aside from it being the last official day of summer, nothing is significant about this day… unless you’re familiar with the mighty elements of Earth Wind & Fire, that is.

September 21st is the day that is immortalized in the iconic band’s 1978 hit, September. Recognized as one of EWF’s most successful hits, it reached No.1 on the US Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart, No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and No.3 on the UK Singles Chart shortly after its release.

Interestingly enough, the single was actually released in November. (November 18, 1978, to be exact.) But, hey… who’s here to be politically correct?

Therefore, on this 21st day of September, we are commemorating National “Earth Wind & Fire” Day by revisiting that classic, plus some other great hits.

(Okay, we know that it is not a nationally recognized holiday, but honestly… it should be. #LongLiveMauriceWhite)