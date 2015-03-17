The Nightly Spirit , The Nightly Spirit with Willie Moore Jr. , Willie Moore Jr.
Behind the Scenes at The Nightly Spirit [PHOTOS]

Posted March 17, 2015

Get an exclusive look at what’s happening in studio!

1. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.

2. Egypt Sherrod

3. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.

4. Willie and Kandi!

5. Kandi Burruss visits The Nightly Spirit

6. Kandi Burruss visits The Nightly Spirit

7. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs

8. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs

9. Gail Devers

10. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son

11. Willie with gospel singer Canton Jones

12. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and two sons Peyton and Princeton.

13. Marvin Sapp in studio with The Nightly Spirit and Willie Moore Jr.

14. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore

15. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins

16. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner

