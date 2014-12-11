18 Times Black Twitter Owned The Internet In 2014 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. All The Times Black Twitter Dragged Any & Everything Through The Internet
2. #DangerousBlackKids
3. #IfTheyGunnedMeDown
4. #LifetimeBeLike & #LifetimeBiopics
5. #WhiteManMarch
6. Perez Hilton Refers To Some Black Female Twitters Users to Hitler
7. #BlackWomanAppreciationDay
8. Vogue Thought We Were In The Year Of The Big Booty
9. #CosbyMeme
10. #APHeadlines
11. #SwaggerWagon
12. Sole Black Supporter For Darren Wilson Gets Meme’d
13. #AliveWhileBlack
14. Jill Scott Defends Bill Cosby On Twitter
15. Don Lemon Smells Marijuana In Ferguson…Who Cares?!
16. Beyonce’s Bangs
17. Kill Darren Wilson
18. NYPD Tweets #WeHearYou
19. Ebola
comments – add yours