18 Times Black Twitter Owned The Internet In 2014

Posted December 11, 2014

18 Times Black Twitter Owned The Internet In 2014 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. All The Times Black Twitter Dragged Any & Everything Through The Internet

2. #DangerousBlackKids

3. #IfTheyGunnedMeDown

4. #LifetimeBeLike & #LifetimeBiopics

5. #WhiteManMarch

6. Perez Hilton Refers To Some Black Female Twitters Users to Hitler

7. #BlackWomanAppreciationDay

8. Vogue Thought We Were In The Year Of The Big Booty

9. #CosbyMeme

10. #APHeadlines

11. #SwaggerWagon

12. Sole Black Supporter For Darren Wilson Gets Meme’d

13. #AliveWhileBlack

14. Jill Scott Defends Bill Cosby On Twitter

15. Don Lemon Smells Marijuana In Ferguson…Who Cares?!

16. Beyonce’s Bangs

17. Kill Darren Wilson

18. NYPD Tweets #WeHearYou

19. Ebola

