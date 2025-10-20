LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dreaming of moving to North Carolina — where barbecue, basketball, and small-town charm meet? You don’t have to spend big to call the Tar Heel State home.

According to recent reports from Zillow (2025 home value data), GoBankingRates, and ApartmentList, several North Carolina cities offer a cost of living well below the state and national average.

From low rent and modest home prices to balanced wages and job opportunities, here are 10 of the most affordable places to live in North Carolina in 2025, backed by real data and local insight.

1. Laurinburg Source:Getty Cost of living: ~30% below national average (GoBankingRates, 2025)

Quiet, friendly, and affordable — Laurinburg offers one of the lowest costs of living in the state. With small-town appeal and affordable homes, it’s ideal for remote workers or those looking to downsize comfortably 2. Lumberton Source:Getty Cost of living: ~28% below national average (Houzeo, 2025)

Lumberton continues to rank among the state’s cheapest cities. Affordable rent, low property taxes, and an easy drive to the coast make it a comfortable option for families and retirees alike. 3. Kinston Source:Getty Typical home value: $137,900 (Zillow, 2025) | Median property value: $111,000 (DataUSA)

Kinston balances affordability with culture — from its thriving downtown to famous local BBQ joints. It’s a top pick for renters and first-time buyers who want Eastern North Carolina life without the high cost of nearby Greenville or New Bern. 4. Rockingham Source:Getty Median home value: $130,000 (Zillow, 2025)

Nestled in Richmond County, Rockingham offers small-town charm with serious savings. With home prices far below the state median, residents enjoy affordable living surrounded by nature, parks, and a strong sense of community. 5. Eden Source:Getty Cost of living: ~28% below national average (GoBankingRates, 2025)

Eden is one of the cheapest places in the state to live, offering small-town peace with access to Greensboro and the Virginia border. Renters can find one-bedrooms under $1,000, making it a smart choice for those seeking savings. 6. Henderson Source:Getty Median home price: $175,000 (Houzeo, 2025)

Located just north of the Triangle, Henderson gives residents the best of both worlds — affordable housing and proximity to bigger-city opportunities. With groceries and utilities also priced below average, your paycheck stretches further here. 7. Rocky Mount Source:Getty Median home price: $175,000 (Prestige Property Report, 2025)

Rocky Mount has become a go-to for budget-conscious movers who still want amenities. The city offers affordable homes, a strong sense of community, and easy access to Raleigh — all without the capital city’s price tag. 8. Fayetteville Source:Getty Average 1-bedroom rent: $969/month (ApartmentList, 2025)

As one of North Carolina’s larger cities, Fayetteville stands out for staying affordable. A diverse job market — supported by Fort Liberty — helps balance wages with the cost of living. Great for renters and young professionals. 9. Hamlet Source:Getty Median home value: $112,000 (Fratello’s Realty Data, 2025)

This Richmond County town is one of North Carolina’s safest and cheapest places to live. Its low property prices and tight-knit feel make it a hidden gem for anyone seeking small-town life on a small-town budget. 10. Goldsboro Source:Getty Median home value: $168,700 (ListWithClever, 2025)

Goldsboro offers affordable living with real economic opportunity. Its proximity to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base brings job stability, while home prices and rent remain accessible for young families and working professionals.