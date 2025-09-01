“Wait A Minute” Comedy Tour at the Griffin Centre

- Date/time: Sep 20
- Venue: Griffin Centre
- Address: Weldon, NC
Get ready to laugh out loud!
🎤🤣 D’Lai is bringing his “Wait A Minute” Comedy Tour to the Griffin Centre in Weldon.
Don’t miss an unforgettable night of nonstop comedy, energy, and pure entertainment.
📍 Location: Griffin Centre, Weldon
🎭 Event: D’Lai – Wait A Minute Comedy Tour
-
