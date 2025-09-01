Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

“Wait A Minute” Comedy Tour at the Griffin Centre

Add to Calendar
T Breeze Entertainment
  • Date/time: Sep 20
  • Venue: Griffin Centre
  • Address: Weldon, NC

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get ready to laugh out loud!

🎤🤣 D’Lai is bringing his “Wait A Minute” Comedy Tour to the Griffin Centre in Weldon.
Don’t miss an unforgettable night of nonstop comedy, energy, and pure entertainment.

📍 Location: Griffin Centre, Weldon
🎭 Event: D’Lai – Wait A Minute Comedy Tour

T Breeze Entertainment

Source: T Breeze Entertainment / T Breeze Ent.

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Image of Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo
Local

Get Ready To Dump The Junk In Morrisville

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Entertainment

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close