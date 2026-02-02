Listen Live
THE OFFICIAL CONCERT AFTERPARTY ~ HOSTED BY DONELL JONES

The Soul Series presents Valentine's Concert Afterparty at Ambiance with Donell Jones

Join the official R&B Rewind Concert Afterparty: Lovers & Friends Edition, hosted live by Donell Jones.

Enjoy an elevated evening of R&B music and nightlife, featuring sets by DJ Skillz and DJ Bro Rabb.

Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Doors open at 9:00 PM

Location : Ambiance
4801 Leigh Drive, Raleigh, NC

Tickets available at TheSoulSeries.com

