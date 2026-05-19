- Date/time: Jun 13, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts
- Phone: 27601
- Address: 2 East South Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: https://www.martinmariettacenter.com/events/detail/rb-soul-session
An unforgettable night of R&B is coming to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium!
The R&B Soul Session is coming to the Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts featuring Dave Hollister, Case, Adina Howard and Changing Faces on Saturday June 13th at 8pm.
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