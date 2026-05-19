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R&B Soul Session

DAVE HOLLISTER CONCERT

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R&B Soul Session ~ DAVE HOLLISTER CONCERT

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An unforgettable night of R&B is coming to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium!

The R&B Soul Session is coming to the Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts featuring Dave Hollister, Case, Adina Howard and Changing Faces on Saturday June 13th at 8pm.

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