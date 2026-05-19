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An unforgettable night of R&B is coming to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium!

The R&B Soul Session is coming to the Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts featuring Dave Hollister, Case, Adina Howard and Changing Faces on Saturday June 13th at 8pm.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS