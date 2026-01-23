North Carolina Symphony ~GERSHWIN / BERNSTEIN

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Experience an electrifying night of music as the North Carolina Symphony brings the iconic sounds of Gershwin and Bernstein to the stage.

Led by conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and featuring acclaimed saxophonist Timothy McAllister, this dynamic night blends jazz, Broadway, and symphonic brilliance.

Join us Friday and Saturday, February 6–7, 2026 at 8PM at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh for an unforgettable performance.