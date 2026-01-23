Listen Live
North Carolina Symphony ~GERSHWIN / BERNSTEIN

Your North Carolina Symphony presents 'Gershwin and Bernstein'

North Carolina Symphony

Experience an electrifying night of music as the North Carolina Symphony brings the iconic sounds of Gershwin and Bernstein to the stage.

Led by conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and featuring acclaimed saxophonist Timothy McAllister, this dynamic night blends jazz, Broadway, and symphonic brilliance.

Join us Friday and Saturday, February 6–7, 2026 at 8PM at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh for an unforgettable performance.

Source: NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY / North Carolina Symphony

