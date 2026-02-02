North Carolina Symphony ~ BRAVO BROADWAY

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: North Carolina Symphony / North Carolina Symphony

Experience the magic of Broadway as the North Carolina Symphony brings the bright lights and unforgettable melodies of the Great White Way to the concert hall.

Bravo Broadway features show-stopping performances from acclaimed vocalists LaKisha Jones, Morgan James, and Hugh Panaro, led by conductor Sophie Mok for an evening of classic and contemporary Broadway favorites.

Dates & Times:

Friday, Feb 13, 2026 – 8:00 PM

Saturday, Feb 14, 2026 – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM