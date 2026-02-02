Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

North Carolina Symphony ~ BRAVO BROADWAY

'Bravo Broadway' this Valentine's weekend

Add to Calendar

North Carolina Symphony
  • Date/time: Feb 13 to Feb 14
  • Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh
  • Phone: (919) 996-8700
  • Address: 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC, 27601

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

North Carolina Symphony
Source: North Carolina Symphony / North Carolina Symphony

Experience the magic of Broadway as the North Carolina Symphony brings the bright lights and unforgettable melodies of the Great White Way to the concert hall.

Bravo Broadway features show-stopping performances from acclaimed vocalists LaKisha Jones, Morgan James, and Hugh Panaro, led by conductor Sophie Mok for an evening of classic and contemporary Broadway favorites.

Dates & Times:

Friday, Feb 13, 2026 – 8:00 PM

Saturday, Feb 14, 2026 – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close