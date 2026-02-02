North Carolina Symphony ~ BRAVO BROADWAY

- Date/time: Feb 13 to Feb 14
- Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh
- Phone: (919) 996-8700
- Address: 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC, 27601
Experience the magic of Broadway as the North Carolina Symphony brings the bright lights and unforgettable melodies of the Great White Way to the concert hall.
Bravo Broadway features show-stopping performances from acclaimed vocalists LaKisha Jones, Morgan James, and Hugh Panaro, led by conductor Sophie Mok for an evening of classic and contemporary Broadway favorites.
Dates & Times:
Friday, Feb 13, 2026 – 8:00 PM
Saturday, Feb 14, 2026 – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
