- Date/time: Oct 4, 12:00am
- Venue: Missy Lane's
- Address: 300 BLOCK OF EAST MAIN ST, Durham, NC
- Web: https://www.missylanesblockparty.com/
Presented by Sysco, with support from Durham County, Toast, City of Durham.
From the founder of the Art of Cool Festival, the next chapter is here: Missy Lane’s Block Party on Saturday, October 4, 2025
We’re taking over downtown Durham—300 & 400 E. Main Street—right outside Missy Lane’s.
Onstage: Bilal and Teedra Moses, plus Chief Adjuah, Braxton Cook, Kiefer, and Butcher Brown—one day only.
All-day Energy:
-
live music
-
kids activities
-
local vendors
-
food trucks
-
Wing War Competition.
VIP lounges and GA on sale now at missylanesblockparty.com
