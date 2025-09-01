Listen Live
Missy Lane’s Block Party

Missy Lanes Assembly

Presented by Sysco, with support from Durham County, Toast, City of Durham.

From the founder of the Art of Cool Festival, the next chapter is here:  Missy Lane’s Block Party on Saturday, October 4, 2025
We’re taking over downtown Durham—300 & 400 E. Main Street—right outside Missy Lane’s.
Onstage: Bilal and Teedra Moses, plus Chief Adjuah, Braxton Cook, Kiefer, and Butcher Brown—one day only.

All-day Energy:

  • live music

  • kids activities

  • local vendors

  • food trucks

  • Wing War Competition.

VIP lounges and GA on sale now at missylanesblockparty.com

