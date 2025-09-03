Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Gooch Sports Arena Presents OG Festival

Add to Calendar
Gooch Sports Arena OG Festival

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Gooch Sports Arena Presents OG Festival

Saturday, September 6th

Featuring:

  • Jeter Jones
  • DJ JSmoove
  • Big Mucci
  • DJ Val The Misfit
  • and MC Big Clint

Events Include:

  • Trail Ride
  • Bull Riding
  • Horse Racing
  • And Foot Races

Riders with horses FREE

General Admission is $25
RV Parking $35

Strict Security
NO GLASS

OG Festival!
It’s all going down at 6400 Knightdale Eagle Rock Road in Wendell

For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com.  Or call 919-250-8288

Gooch Sports Arena OG Festival

Source: Gooch Sports Arena / Gooch Sports Arena

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Image of Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo
Local

Get Ready To Dump The Junk In Morrisville

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Entertainment

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close