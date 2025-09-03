- Date/time: Sep 6, 9:00am to 11:00pm
- Address: 6400 Knightdale Eagle Rock Road, Wendell, NC
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gooch-sports-arena-trail-ride-southern-soul-concert-tickets-1326073554699?aff+oddtdtcreator=
Gooch Sports Arena Presents OG Festival
Saturday, September 6th
Featuring:
- Jeter Jones
- DJ JSmoove
- Big Mucci
- DJ Val The Misfit
- and MC Big Clint
Events Include:
- Trail Ride
- Bull Riding
- Horse Racing
- And Foot Races
Riders with horses FREE
General Admission is $25
RV Parking $35
Strict Security
NO GLASS
OG Festival!
It’s all going down at 6400 Knightdale Eagle Rock Road in Wendell
For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com. Or call 919-250-8288
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
