- Date/time: Nov 8, 8:07am
Cirque Holiday Pops
Returns this holiday season with your North Carolina Symphony!
Experience the magic of the holidays with breathtaking acrobatics, dazzling music, and festive cheer as Cirque Holiday Pops takes the stage once again.
✨ A spectacular celebration for the whole family!
Get your Tickets NOW
