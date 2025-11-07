Listen Live
🎄 Cirque Holiday Pops

Prepare to be mesmerized by the gravity-defying feats and festive melodies of 'Cirque Holiday Pops'.

North Carolina Symphony
  • Date/time: Nov 8, 8:07am

Cirque Holiday Pops
Returns this holiday season with your North Carolina Symphony!

Experience the magic of the holidays with breathtaking acrobatics, dazzling music, and festive cheer as Cirque Holiday Pops takes the stage once again.

✨ A spectacular celebration for the whole family!

North Carolina Symphony
Source: North Carolin Symphony / North Carolina Symphony
