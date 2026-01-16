CARY ARTS CENTER ~VALENTINES DAY CONCERT

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Town of Cary Parks, Recreation, / Town of Cary Parks, Recreation, Cultural Resources

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with A Night of Jazz, R&B and Funk featuring acclaimed guitarist Chip Shearin on February 14, 2026, at the Cary Arts Center.

Enjoy an intimate evening of smooth grooves and soulful rhythms, with doors opening at 7:00 PM and the show starting at 7:30 PM.