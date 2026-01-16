Listen Live
CARY ARTS CENTER ~VALENTINES DAY CONCERT

Chip Shearin at the Cary Arts Center

Town of Cary Parks, Recreation, Cultural Resources

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with A Night of Jazz, R&B and Funk featuring acclaimed guitarist Chip Shearin on February 14, 2026, at the Cary Arts Center.

Enjoy an intimate evening of smooth grooves and soulful rhythms, with doors opening at 7:00 PM and the show starting at 7:30 PM.

