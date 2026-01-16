CARY ARTS CENTER ~VALENTINES DAY CONCERT

- Date/time: Feb 14
- Venue: Cary Arts Center
- Phone: (919) 469-4069
- Address: 101 Dry Ave, Cary, North Carolina, 27511
- Web: https://www.carync.gov/recreation-enjoyment/events/special-events/black-history-month-programs/valentine-s-day-weekend#ad-image-2
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with A Night of Jazz, R&B and Funk featuring acclaimed guitarist Chip Shearin on February 14, 2026, at the Cary Arts Center.
Enjoy an intimate evening of smooth grooves and soulful rhythms, with doors opening at 7:00 PM and the show starting at 7:30 PM.
