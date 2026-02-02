- Date/time: May 1, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium | Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts,
- Address: 2 East South Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: https://www.martinmariettacenter.com/events/detail/an-evening-with-october-london-lalah-hathaway
Two powerhouse voices come together for one unforgettable night. Join Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway and acclaimed soul singer October London for an evening of smooth R&B, rich vocals, and timeless soul.
Date:
May 1st
Time: 8PM
Location:
Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Raleigh, NC
This special performance brings together modern soul and classic artistry in an intimate live concert experience.
Tickets available now at Ticketmaster !
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3