An Evening with October London & Lalah Hathaway

Join Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway and acclaimed soul singer October London for an evening of smooth R&B on May 1st.

Post Road Entertainment : OCTOBER LONDON

Two powerhouse voices come together for one unforgettable night. Join Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway and acclaimed soul singer October London for an evening of smooth R&B, rich vocals, and timeless soul.

May 1st

Time: 8PM

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Raleigh, NC

This special performance brings together modern soul and classic artistry in an intimate live concert experience.

Tickets available now at Ticketmaster !

Source: Post Road Entertainment / Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
