An Evening with October London & Lalah Hathaway

Two powerhouse voices come together for one unforgettable night. Join Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway and acclaimed soul singer October London for an evening of smooth R&B, rich vocals, and timeless soul.

Date:

May 1st

Time: 8PM

Location:

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Raleigh, NC

This special performance brings together modern soul and classic artistry in an intimate live concert experience.

Tickets available now at Ticketmaster !