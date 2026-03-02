Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

A Night of Southern Soul ~ Presented by Burnedbutblessed

A Night of Southern Soul is Coming to Ambiance on March 13th

Add to Calendar

Burnedbutblessed - It's A Family Affair

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

An eventful night of Southern Soul with Money Train, DJ Trucker, Tay Cheesy Quasey, and more!

A Night Of Southern Soul with the King of Southern Soul DJ Trucker out of Florida.

The Line Dance Queen Taycheesy with Quasey out of Atlanta, and Come Ride the Train with none of than $Money Train himself March 13,

At Club Ambiance: Doors open @ 9pm and show starts @10:30 2pm!

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close