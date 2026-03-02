A Night of Southern Soul ~ Presented by Burnedbutblessed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

An eventful night of Southern Soul with Money Train, DJ Trucker, Tay Cheesy Quasey, and more!

A Night Of Southern Soul with the King of Southern Soul DJ Trucker out of Florida.

The Line Dance Queen Taycheesy with Quasey out of Atlanta, and Come Ride the Train with none of than $Money Train himself March 13,

At Club Ambiance: Doors open @ 9pm and show starts @10:30 2pm!