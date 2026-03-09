Prostate Health Education Network: Community Rally

- Date/time: Mar 21, 9:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: Leroy T. Walker Physical Education and Recreation Complex
- Phone: (617) 481-4020
- Address: 1450 S. Alston Ave, Durham, NC, 27707
- Web: https://prostatehealthed.org/event/phen-nc-community-rally-at-north-carolina-central-university/
Prostate Health Education Network presents Prostate Health Community event at NCCU on March 21st.
The rally event will have, FREE PSA prostate cancer screening blood tests, Free food for all, and an opportunity to learn about treatment options, clinical trials, and early detection.
