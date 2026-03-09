Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Prostate Health Education Network: Community Rally

At North Carolina Central University

Add to Calendar

Prostate Health Education Network

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 Prostate Health Education Network presents Prostate Health Community event at NCCU on March 21st.

The rally event will have, FREE PSA prostate cancer screening blood tests, Free food for all, and an opportunity to learn about treatment options, clinical trials, and early detection.

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close