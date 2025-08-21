🎷John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival 2025!

- Date/time: Aug 30 to Aug 31
- Venue: Oak Hollow Festival Park
- Address: High Point, NC
- Web: https://coltranejazzfest.com/
Get ready for an unforgettable Labor Day weekend at the
14th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival!
Dates: August 30th – 31st (Labor Day Weekend)
Location: Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point, NC
This year’s lineup features legendary artists and powerhouse performers including:
✨ Stanley Clarke
✨ Snarky Puppy
✨ Meshell Ndegeocello
✨ The Baylor Project
✨ Take 6
✨ Rick Braun
✨ Richard Elliot
✨ Clint Holmes
✨ Ruthie Foster
✨ Peter White
✨ John Brown
✨ Nnenna Freelon
✨ José James
✨ Lizz Wright
✨ The Headhunters
…and many more!
Experience two days of world-class jazz, blues, and soul in the heart of North Carolina.
From soulful ballads to electrifying jams, this festival is the ultimate celebration of music, community, and culture.
🎟️ Tickets & Info: coltranejazzfest.com
#ColtraneJazzFest #Jazz #Blues #LiveMusic #LaborDayWeekend
