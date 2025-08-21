Listen Live
🎷John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival 2025!

Friends of Coltrane

Get ready for an unforgettable Labor Day weekend at the

14th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival!

Dates: August 30th – 31st (Labor Day Weekend)

Location: Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point, NC

This year’s lineup features legendary artists and powerhouse performers including:

✨ Stanley Clarke

✨ Snarky Puppy

✨ Meshell Ndegeocello

✨ The Baylor Project

✨ Take 6

✨ Rick Braun

✨ Richard Elliot

✨ Clint Holmes

✨ Ruthie Foster

✨ Peter White

✨ John Brown

✨ Nnenna Freelon

✨ José James

✨ Lizz Wright

✨ The Headhunters

…and many more!

Experience two days of world-class jazz, blues, and soul in the heart of North Carolina.

From soulful ballads to electrifying jams, this festival is the ultimate celebration of music, community, and culture.

🎟️ Tickets & Info: coltranejazzfest.com

