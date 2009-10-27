CLOSE
National
Pilot use of Laptop causes 150 mile mistake

The pilots of the commercial jetliner that last week overshot its destination by about 150 miles have said they were using their laptops and lost track of time and location. Officials say that neither pilots reported having had an accident, incident or violation, neither had any ongoing medical conditions and neither said he was tired. An airline spokesman said Monday the company has sent the passengers on the plane $500 travel vouchers to compensate them for their inconvenience, and that the pilots have been suspended until the conclusion of the investigations.

